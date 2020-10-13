Offaly man named as victim of fatal road crash

A man killed in a crash in Westmeath over the weekend as been named locally as Offaly man John Fanning.

The fatal accident occurred in Gainstown in Co Westmeath on Sunday, October 11.

Shortly after 5pm on the day, Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted to the collision involving a motorcycle on the R400 at Gainstown, Mullingar, the main Mullingar to Rochfortbridge road.

Mr Fanning was the rider of the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. It’s understood his motorcycle left the road and struck a ditch.

John is a Ballyfore native and is deeply regretted and never forgotten by his loving partner Jackie, his adored girls Lauryn and Lucy, his heartbroken parents Brendan and Aileen, sister Sarah, her husband Steven and their children Danny and Bobby, grandparents Sean and Liz, mother-in-law Mary, father-in-law Sean, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, work colleagues in Kildare County Council and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to the current Government and HSE guidelines there will be a family funeral for John on Thursday at 11.00am in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Castlejordan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.