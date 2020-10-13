Offaly's Covid-19 incidence rate continues to grow with 110 cases confirmed

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Offaly is rising rapidly and has more than doubled in less than two weeks since October 1.

That's according to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre which shows the 14-day incidence rate of the virus in Offaly was 141.1 per 100,000 of population on Monday, October 12.

The rate stood at 66.7 just over ten days ago on Thursday, October 1. It rose to 103.9 on October 6, 125.7 on October 9, 137.4 on Sunday, October 11, before jumping to its current rate on Monday.

Offaly had 110 new cases confirmed in the period from September 28 to October 11, more than double the 52 new cases confirmed in the final two weeks of September.

20 counties now a 14-day incidence rate above 100, including Offaly. This number was just three counties in late September. The figures show the virus is spreading rapidly again in the community.

The local picture

The HSE's latest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 by electoral area which covers the two-week period from September 28 to October 5 also shows the deteriorating picture.

The figures show that the incidence rate of the virus almost doubled in that time in the Tullamore Electoral Area.

According to the latest incidence rate figures, 50 new Covid-19 cases were diagnosed in the Tullamore area, resulting in a 14-day incidence rate from September 28 to October 5 of 171.5 per 100,000 of population. The average 14-day incidence rate nationally is now 167.7 per 100,000.

This is another sharp rise for Tullamore whose incidence rate on September 28 was 96 per 100,000 after 28 cases were diagnosed in the previous two weeks.

The rate for the Tullamore Area on September 21 was 54.9 and on September 14 it was as low as 30.9 per 100,000. These latest figures show that the incidence rate in Tullamore has increased six-fold since September 14.

While not as high, the story is similar in terms of increasing rates of Covid-19 across the county. Edenderry saw 18 cases diagnosed between September 28 and October 5, meaning its 14-incidence rate is now 77.2, well above the rate of 51.4 recorded for the town at the end of last month.

In the Birr Electoral Area, the incidence rate has also increased after a number of weeks of trending downwards. At the end of September, the rate in Birr stood at 35.3 per 100,000 but has now climbed to 58.9 per 100,000 according to the October 5 statistics. Despite the rise, the Birr rate is still half the national average of 116.4 and is well below the concerning rate of 90.3 detected in the town at the beginning of September.

The situation at Tullamore Hospital

The latest hospital figures from the HSE show that the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore now has nine confirmed cases on the premises. Two of those cases were confirmed between 8pm on Saturday and 8pm on Sunday. One patient with Covid-19 is being treated in ICU in Tullamore. It is reported that the hospital has no further suspected cases as of 8pm on Monday.