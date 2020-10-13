Community spirit at its best with Offaly cafe's 'pay with post-it' coffee board

Paying it forward is something at the heart of a new initiative at The Square cafe in Tullamore.

They started a 'post-it' board last week where people can buy for a coffee and leave a note on a post-it and stick it to the board.

Anyone who needs to use it can take a post-it off the board and bring it to the counter for a free hot drink.

It is aimed at helping the most vulnerable in our society and is something we should all support. The post-it allows people to write a nice message to the recipient.

It is similar to the 'hanging coffee' system operating in cities and towns all over the world.

