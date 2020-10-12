Problem area identified in litter report on Tullamore

Tullamore has been ranked as the 14th cleanest town in Ireland but one area has been identified as having a litter issue. That's according to the latest Irish Business Against Litter report published on Sunday.

The report ranked Kilkenny as the cleanest area in the country. Kilkenny was deemed 'cleaner than European norms' along with the likes of Athlone and Portlaoise.

Tullamore was classified as 'clean to European norms' overall but the recycling centre on the Daingean Road was earmarked as "by far the most heavily littered site within the town." The report carried out by An Taisce found the site wasn't just littered but was subject to dumping.

Eight out of ten areas in Tullamore were deemed clean to the top grade, including William Street, Colmcille Street, the Harbour and Harbour Street.

Set up in 1996, Irish Business Against Litter is an alliance of companies sharing a belief that continued economic prosperity - notably in the areas of tourism, food and direct foreign investment - is contingent on a clean, litter-free environment.

As part of the IBAL Anti-Litter League, An Taisce monitors towns independently and in accordance with international grading standards.