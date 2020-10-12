Parents of boy killed in Offaly plane crash commence legal action

The parents of a seven-year-old boy killed in a 2018 plane crash in Offaly have taken legal actions against the Irish Parachute Club and the owners of the aircraft for injuries and loss, according to the Irish Times.

The report says the parents' action will deal with a claim of "negligence along with breach of duty and statutory duty for permitting the boy to be on board and for permitting the aircraft to execute an excessively steeply banked left turn."

Pilot Neil Bowditch (47) and Kacper Kacprzak (7) were killed when the small plane they were travelling in came down on bogland between Clonbullouge and Mount Lucas on May 13, 2018.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit completed its report into the fatal crash of the Cessna 208B plane crash earlier this year and noted that the young passenger should not have been allowed as a passenger on the flight under EU regulations.

The Cessna 208B aircraft took off from Clonbullogue Airfield on the day with a group of skydivers on board. The skydivers jumped from the aircraft, as planned, but soon after, the plane got into difficulty.

The AAIU investigation determined that the probable cause of the accident was a loss of control in a steeply banked left-hand turn, leading to a rapid loss of altitude. Four safety recommendations were made as a result of this investigation.

The parents' legal action is now before the High Court.