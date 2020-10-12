Outdoor areas in Offaly to get revamp with huge funding boost

A funding boost of €180,000 has been announced for Offaly in the latest round of the Town & Village Renewal Scheme 2020.

The following Towns/Villages have been allocated funding:

Tullamore is receiving €40,000 to refurbish Millennium Square while Daingean is also going to get €40,000 to rejuvenate the square.

Clara's will get enhancements to its river amenity thanks to €25,000; Ferbane will receive €25,000 for the provision of a 'chill & chat' Urban Garden.

The enhancement of the riverside amenity area in Ballycumber is also on the agenda thanks to a €25,000 funding boost. This will include seating and all-weather covers.

Finally, Geashill is set to receive €25,000 to enhance two outdoor amenities in the picturesque village.

"Well done and thanks to all the team at Offaly County Council who have put in a massive amount of work in the preparing for these schemes. I look forward to seeing the impact of these projects in the coming months," Laois-Offaly TD Barry Cowen said.