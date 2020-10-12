'Sickening' - Drug dealer paying addicts to steal dogs in Offaly

A man described as a major drug dealer in Offaly has allegedly been paying drug addicts to steal dogs and puppies, an explosive report has claimed.

The report appeared in the Irish Mail on Sunday at the weekend and alleged the man pays addicts up to €150 to steal the pets from houses and gardens.

The report suggests gardaí were alerted to the practice after a man and woman were found acting suspiciously in an area close to Clara in September.

A number of alleged dog thefts and the marking of houses were also reported by this outlet over the summer months.

Gardaí from Moate investigating the incidents.

The Mail on Sunday did not name the figurehead of the operation but described him as a known criminal in his 40s.