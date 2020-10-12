Offaly County Council shortlisted for 'excellence in local government' award

Offaly County Council has been shortlisted in the seventeenth annual Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards 2020.



They were shortlisted for their Music Generation Offaly/Westmeath project in the Sustaining the Arts category.

Margaret Broome, Music Generation Co-Ordinator in welcoming the news stated: "We’re really excited to be shortlisted and have this recognition of Offaly County Council’s key role as lead partner in building our wonderful partnership that is Music Generation Offaly/Westmeath.

"Offaly County Council’s commitment has made and continues to make it possible for Music Generation Offaly/Westmeath to open the world of music up for thousands of young people across the region."

The Excellence in Local Government Awards 2020 (ELG Awards), sponsored by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, are held to recognise and celebrate the outstanding work being carried out by local authorities all over Ireland.