Man in serious condition after being struck by car in Offaly

A man is in a serious condition after a road traffic accident in Offaly.

Gardaí attended the scene of the two vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and a bicycle in Birr, Co. Offaly on Sunday, October 11.

At approximately 10am a male cyclist in his 60s was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in the Syngfield area of Birr.

The injured cyclist was taken by Ambulance to Midlands Regional Hospital, before being transferred to Beaumount Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

The scene was examined by Garda forensic collision investigations and the road has since reopened to traffic.