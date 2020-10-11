Cyclist injured after crash with car in Offaly

Gardaí in Birr are investigating an incident involving a car and a cyclist.

The cyclist sustained injuries in the incident which occurred on the R440 at Syngefield, Birr at approximately 10am on Sunday morning, Ocotber 11.

Gardai are particularly interested in speaking to anyone that passed through the area at the time and anyone that may have dash cam footage.

You can contact Birr Garda Station on 0579169710.