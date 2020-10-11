Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Tullamore Hospital rises again as pressure on beds continues

The number of patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital has risen again as the pressure on beds continues.

Two patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 were admitted in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the hospital to nine. One of those patients remains in the Critical Care Unit. There are no suspected cases currently at the hospital.

The pressure on beds at the hospital also remains with the HSE reporting only five empty beds at the facility as of 8pm on Saturday. There were two empty beds in the Critical Care Unit.

According to the INMO, there were 12 patients waiting for a bed on trolleys in the hospital's Accident and Emergency Department this morning.

Across the country, there are now 198 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospital.