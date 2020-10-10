Offaly cafe to close temporarily due to Covid-19 close contact

A popular cafe in Offaly has said it is closing its doors temporarily as staff get Covid-19 tests and await results.

This comes after the staff at the Ballycommon Bakehouse were deemed close contacts of a confirmed case of the virus in recent days.

The cafe posted the following on social media on Saturday evening:

"Hi everybody, not great news tonight. We found out that someone we have been in close contact with has tested positive for coronavirus. We want to assure you that the Bake House team are all feeling well and healthy, thank God.

"However, the safest thing to do now for our family and customers is to close until we can get tested and await results.

"We will keep you all posted on social media platforms and hope we will be able to open soon. Stay safe."