Plans for new service station with restaurant finally given the green light

Plans for the construction of a major new service station in Offaly with a restaurant have finally been given the go ahead by An Bord Pleanala.

Martin and Pat Grogan had sought and were granted permission from Offaly County Council to construct the new facility in Cloghan but that decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

However, after deliberation, the plans have now again been given the green light.

The plans are for a new single-storey service station with petrol/diesel filling station and canopies and retail with ancillary off-license. The plans also include the construction of a restaurant, picnic area, parking for cars, trucks, heavy goods vehicles and buses and a car wash.

The decision to grant permission came with 19 conditions from Offaly County Council which include a change to pedestrian crossing location, changes to the proposed cladding on the building, the provision of more EV charging points if required and restriction on opening hours to between 6.30am and 10pm.

In its decision, An Bord Pleanala added a number of conditions including that the total net retail sales space of the forecourt shop shall not exceed 100 square metres while also endorsing the operating hours set out by Offaly County Council.

It also added that all proposed car parking spaces shall be capable of accommodating functioning electric vehicle (EV) charging stations while insisting that any closed circuit television cameras shall be fixed and angled to face into the site and shall not be directed towards adjoining properties.