Planning application lodged for major retail development in the centre of Tullamore

A planning application has been lodged with Offaly County Council for a major retail development in the centre of Tullamore.

The site is on land at and between O'Connell Street and Offaly Street, the site of the old Tesco and Texas stores in the centre of the town.

The plans for the derelict site call for the demolition of buildings, extensions and sheds, comprising 6,800 sq m approx, and the removal of fencing.

Once the site is cleared, the plans are to erect one single storey 1,820 sq m retail store which will include an off licence use. Also included in the plans is a two-storey 324 sq/m retail/office unit and a two-storey cafe comprising 288 sq/m.

It also includes a three-storey, mixed used building to Offally Street comprising 250 sq/m.

The application has been lodged by Weavermay Ltd and a decision is due on November 30.