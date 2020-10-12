Offaly priest to feature in new RTE One documentary tonight

An Offaly priest is set to feature in a new RTE One documentary, due to air on October 12, called 'The Confessors'

Fr Aidan Ryan, a priest in Pullough, will feature in the new RTE programme on Monday at 9.35pm.

The forthcoming programme features a selection of Irish priests, urban, rural and chaplains. In the programme, they discuss the sins they've heard that have impacted and stayed with them.

They also discuss why they have stayed within the Church.

Through the prism of the confession box, which are now mainly used to store vacuum cleaners and cleaning products, Irish priests from small parish churches to big city cathedrals open up about what it's like to hear the sins of others.

They also make a powerful and a uniquely honest case for how the Catholic Church in Ireland became infected by the sins it condemned; sins, which they believe have spread all over the world.

Nevertheless, each priest has their own reasons for staying within the Church. This is their story!