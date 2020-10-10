Iconic Tullamore store all set for grand reopening

After 13 years since the last Texas store in Tullamore closed its doors, the iconic store is all set for its grand reopening.

The painting is finished, the shelves are stocked and everything is in place for the doors to open on Monday morning.

There are over 100,000 pieces in stock in the newly renovated store which is on the site of the second ever Texas store on William Street.

Ahead of the opening of the shop on Monday morning, the new website, www.texastom.ie, will go live at midnight on Sunday.

Texas Tom commented, ''after much uncertainty surrounding the lockdown restrictions, my fantastic team and I are delighted to push ahead with our scheduled opening for TexasTom.ie this Sunday at 12 midnight and Texas retail store opening on Monday 12th on William Street, our second ever Texas store we look forward to welcoming new and old friends into our new store and online website.''

While the scenes might be different this time around with Covid-19, this picture of the opening of the Texas store on the same site from the Offaly Express archives shows how eagerly anticipated the opening of the same store was the first time around.