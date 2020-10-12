Gardaí rescue suspected neglected dogs from a dangerous environment

GARDAÍ from Roscrea, assisted by the Haven Animal Rescue and ISPCA, rescued several dogs from a dangerous environment where they suspected the unsanitary conditions comprised serious neglect.

As part of their ongoing dog theft awareness campaign, Gardaí in Roscrea seized 12 Dogs (eight lurcher puppies, one female lurcher, one male lurcher, one Chihuahua and one terrier) under the Control of Dogs Act in the Templemore area recently.

“The pups were seized for suspected neglect as Gardaí were not satisfied with the care being given to the dogs. The dog are currently being well looked after”, the Gardaí said.

A full investigation is underway, with further inquiries to ascertain how the dogs were acquired planned.

“Please remember to have a look at our tips to beat dog thieves. One of which is making sure your dog is microchipped – It’s the law. Thanks to the Haven Rescue and ISPCA for their assistance”, the Gardaí said.

Gardaí were assisted by The Haven Rescue, based in Roscrea, and ISPCA. The Haven Rescue said all the dogs are now safe in foster homes and were attended by a vet.