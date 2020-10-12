Three Offaly winners in prestigious food awards

In a year like no other, Blas na hÉireann announced the winners for 2020, with three winners from County Offaly. With the annual pilgrimage to Dingle stalled, this year's winners tuned in from every corner of the country for a virtual celebration of the very best in Irish food.

The team at Blas na hÉireann have been working tirelessly since March to ensure that Blas 2020 went ahead, maintaining their commitment to celebrating the very best in Irish food and drink.

Chairperson Artie Clifford feels that now, more than ever, it is essential to shine a light and give that all important boost to the talented producers dotted around the island.

The bronze, silver and gold winners from Offaly across a range of different categories are Feighery's Farm, Glenisk and Wild Irish Foragers, with Wild Irish Foragers winning best in county.

Now in their 13th year, the Blas na hÉireann awards are the all-island food awards that recognise the very best Irish food and drink products, and the passionate people behind them.r