'Vantastic' service from Offaly community group

The Pullough Community Action Group have been working hard behind the scenes to expand their services.

Known for its award winning and volunteer led Pullough Community Shop, which has remained open providing an essential service during these strange times, the PCAG has applied for various grants over the past few months.

Having been successful in applying for a €12,000 social enterprise grant, the PCAG in partnership with Sarah Kennedy from Offaly Local Development Company, have purchased a mobile shop unit to be used for selling products at local events such as community gatherings and gaa matches from early next year.

New signage, a modern heating system, an ATM machine and a makeover of the shop internally and externally, including improvements to toilet and handwashing facilities, are in the pipeline over the next few weeks. But the gem in this overall process is the recent purchase of a community van worth over €6000.

This community van will allow the shop to collect products when needed and more importantly be used for deliveries in the local area to those who need it such as the elderly, those who have to self isolate and those who have transport issues. Those needing the service can contact the shop on 0831493873 during opening hours.

It is hoped that in the future the van can be used to transport tidy towns, Christmas lights and community equipment etc around the village when needed and will be a common,known vehicle serving the community.

The community of Pullough has seen an increase in visitors over the summer months from walkers to cyclists and people of the boats from the Grand Canal. Located 'halfway between Tullamore and Lough Boora' it has become a major stop-off point for those using the 80% off-road Greenway.

Recently the shop got more national recognition when The Farmers Journal done an article praising the good work of all the volunteers involved. It is hoped by the PCAG that these purchases and improvements will be welcomed by one and all especially those most in need at these strange times.