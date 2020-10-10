Tullamore Hospital operating at full capacity as number of confirmed Covid cases on site reduces

Tullamore Hospital is now operating at full capacity as the number of Covid-19 cases on site has reduced.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, there are no vacant general beds at the hospital with two critical care beds available.

According to figures from the INMO's Trolley Watch, there were 12 patients awaiting admission on trolleys in the hospital's Emergency Department this morning.

The figures from the HSE show that there are currently seven patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital. Of those patients, one is being treated in the Critical Care Unit. Twenty-fours earlier, there were eight confirmed cases at the hospital.