Application lodged for sizeable housing development in Offaly town

A planning application has been lodged for a sizeable housing development in a town in Offaly.

Samleigh Properties have applied for planning permission for the development at Ballyvora, Ferbane.

The development will consist of 24 houses, 16 semi-detached two storey houses, four semi-detached bungalows and four detached bungalows.

The development will include the provision for the construction of service road, footpaths, grass margins, public lighting, open space, boundary wall treatment and connecting to mains water, storm water and foul water services within the adjacent ‘Ard Glas’ housing development.