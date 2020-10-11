Collection of property in centre of Tullamore going up for auction

A collection of retail units and apartments in the centre of Tullamore are all going up for auction later this month with a large price tag.

Located in Market Square in the town, the five apartments and four retail unit will go under the hammer on line with BidX1 with a Guide Price of €500,000.

Total floor area extends to 847 sq. m (9,116 sq. ft) in total.

The property is arranged over ground, first and part second floors to provide a mixed use building. Internally the property comprises five apartments together with four retail units set across two buildings.