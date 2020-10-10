Elderly man faces more than 100 sex assault charges in Laois and Offaly

A man in his 70s has been sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court to face 108 sexual assault charges.

Portlaoise District Court was told that the offences are alleged to have occurred in locations in Laois and Offaly on dates between 2013 and 2016, when he appeared before Judge Catherine Staines this week.

One senior and one junior counsel was assigned to the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons. He was released on his own bail of €100. Legal aid was assigned.

He was sent forward to appear at Portlaoise Circuit Court on October 20 next.