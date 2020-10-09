Lowry in joint lead going into weekend at BMW PGA Championship

Shane Lowry is in a share of the lead going into the weekend at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth after a flawless second round.

The Open Champion is tied on -12 alongside Matthew Fitzpatrick with Tyrell Hatton a shot further back.

After an opening round of -5, Shane was in superb form on Friday with seven bridies and no dropped shots.

He was four under after nine holes and picked up three more shots on his back nine to card a super 65.