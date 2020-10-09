Tenders sought for work on unique and historic fort in Offaly

Waterways Ireland is seeking tenders for work to be carried out restoring a Napoleonic fort in Offaly.

They submitted a successful funding application to the Historic Structures Fund to facilitate renovation works to Fort Eliza in Banagher on the River Shannon earlier this year.

The award of over €35,000 from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht will be match-funded by Waterways Ireland’s Heritage Plan.

This Napoleonic fortification is a five-sided, four-gun battery, constructed circa 1812 and is a truly unique heritage feature on the Shannon. It forms part of a group of defensive structures including the remains of Fort Falkland, Keelogue Battery, Meelick Martello Tower and Cromwell's Castle.

The Shannon fortifications are of special significance due to their inland location.

They are looking for contractors to carry out "urgent works to repair the Napoleonic battery including brick vaulting, stone pointing, lintels, jambs to magazine following treatment and removal of encroaching vegetation including all temporary works, clearance and disposal, work platforms and propping. Miscellaneous conservation repairs to guard house, entrance, terreplein and flanking walls. Soft capping of imported local turf to flaunched roof and wall heads."

Interested contractors can apply until October 19. More information HERE.