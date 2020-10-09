€50,000 confirmed for Offaly monument upgrades

€52,437 is to be spent on heritage projects in Offaly under the Community Monuments Fund, in a move welcomed by Senator Pippa Hackett, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity.

“This funding will preserve these monuments for everyone to enjoy and will create some local employment for tradesmen and conservation specialists,” she says.

“During this time of restricted movement, we are all becoming more aware of the heritage in our own areas, so it is only right that local authorities are funded to protect and preserve it for the community.”

The projects receiving funding are:

Drumcullen Medieval Church, Kinnity, Co Offaly - €40,202

St Brendan’s Church, Birr, Co. Offaly - €4,235

Blundall Castle, Edenderry, Co. Offaly - €8,000

The Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Mr Malcolm Noonan, TD, announced the approval of grants for these heritage projects under the July Jobs Stimulus package.

The funding will support 71 heritage projects across 30 Local Authorities.