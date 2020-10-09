Covid-19 incidence rate skyrockets in one Offaly town

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 by electoral area for the two-week period from September 28 to October 5.

The figures show that the incidence rate of the virus has almost doubled in that time in the Tullamore Electoral Area.

According to the latest incidence rate figures, 50 new Covid-19 cases were diagnosed in the Tullamore area, resulting in a 14-day incidence rate from September 28 to October 5 of 171.5 per 100,000 of population. The national average is now 116.4 per 100,000.

This is another sharp rise for Tullamore whose incidence rate on September 28 was 96 per 100,000 after 28 cases were diagnosed in the previous two weeks.

The rate for the Tullamore Area on September 21 was 54.9 and on September 14 it was as low as 30.9 per 100,000. These latest figures show that the incidence rate in Tullamore has increased six-fold since September 14.

While not as high, the story is similar in terms of increasing rates of Covid-19 across the county. Edenderry saw 18 cases diagnosed between September 28 and October 5, meaning its 14-incidence rate is now 77.2, well above the rate of 51.4 recorded for the town at the end of last month.

In the Birr Electoral Area, the incidence rate has also increased after a number of weeks of trending downwards. At the end of September, the rate in Birr stood at 35.3 per 100,000 but has now climbed to 58.9 per 100,000 according to the October 5 statistics. Despite the rise, the Birr rate is still half the national average of 116.4 and is well below the concerning rate of 90.3 detected in the town at the beginning of September.

Overall, the statistics confirmed by the Department of Health show the rate of Covid-19 increasing across Offaly. In the period from September 28 to October 5, 83 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the county, 50 of those in Tullamore. As of October 5, the county's overall Covid-19 rate per 100,000 was 102.5. While that is still below the national average, it is rising and of concern to health officials.

It is hoped Level 3 restrictions will result in a levelling off or even a fall in numbers in Offaly with people now not permitted to leave or enter the county but for essential reasons.