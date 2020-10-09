'Very pleasant weekend ahead' - Offaly forecaster's weather update

"Very pleasant weather conditions are forecast for the coming weekend with all areas set to enjoy plenty of dry, bright and sunny weather," according to Offaly weather man Cathal Nolan.

"The dry settled conditions are due in large to the development of an area of high pressure to our south which will form a ridge and connect to high-pressure across Scandinavia through next week, keeping our weather fairly quiet overall.

"Saturday will be a pleasant day with a light to moderate northwesterly wind gradually easing through the day. Sunny spells and well-scattered showers in the northwest and north, with the showers dying out after lunchtime. Highs of 10-14 degrees Celsius, but feeling very pleasant in the sunshine," Cathal explained.

"Similar conditions are expected on Sunday with all areas seeing plenty of sunny spells, dry weather and light winds. Some cloud may build along exposed coastal areas of the west and southwest later, but remaining dry until after dark. Highs on Sunday of 10-14 degrees Celsius," the Ireland Weather Channel forecaster predicted.

"Conditions are set to remain settled next week aside from a micro low which will bring more organised showers for a time on Monday. However once this clears through we will see our winds switch to a northeasterly and later easterly direction, feeding cool but mostly dry air from the continent. This will ensure that our weather next week remains dry practically everywhere away from the east coast, where some showers will develop, however it will remain cooler than average for mid-October."