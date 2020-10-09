EXCLUSIVE: Santa Claus all set for a very busy but very safe Christmas Eve

Santa Claus has assured all children that he will be ready for Christmas this year and that he is taking all the necessary precautions to ensure everyone is safe.

Speaking to the Offaly Express from the North Pole, Santa said that he has taken all the measures he can in a Covid-19 world.

“It was very scary here in the North Pole like everywhere else when we heard about Covid-19,” Santa said. “Like everywhere else in the world, we had to lockdown and the younger elves could not go to North Pole National School.”

Santa said that while the North Pole was locked down, it was difficult to get any toys made but things have since improved.

“We couldn't work for three whole months but we are lucky here at the North Pole because we are a long way from other people. We also wear masks all the time, wash our hands and sanitise them and we also make sure we are socially distant when we are working.”

Santa explained that he had to build another factory to make sure that the elves had enough space to work safely.

“It wasn't easy, and it hasn't been easy for anyone in the world, but we are following all the guidelines and I hope all the boys and girls and their families are doing the same. It will help us all stay safe.”

While Santa and the elves will be as ready as they can be for Christmas Eve, he knows it is going to be very different for him this year.

“Oh it will be very different,” he says. “People are not supposed to be visiting other houses and I visit every house where there are children. But don't worry because I will be very, very, very careful this year.”

In fact Santa is leaving nothing to chance as he prepares for his annual trip around the world.

“I have as much hand sanitiser and as many masks as anyone could ever use. And just to be absolutely sure, I have masks for the reindeer too! I will be making sure to sanitise my hands before I go into each and every house and I will have my mask on at all times. I will make sure that every present that is delivered is safe for every girl and boy to play with on Christmas morning.”

It has been a year like no other for everyone in the world, but Santa is making sure that he is doing everything he can to keep Christmas as normal as possible.