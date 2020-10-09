Garda helicopter captures incredible photograph over Offaly
The garda helicopter has captured a simply stunning photograph of the Offaly countryside.
While on patrol on Thursday, the Garda Air Support Unit caught a rainbow over Walsh Island, Co. Offaly.
The resultant photograph is absolutely beautiful and shows the wide open surrounds of the county, including farmland and bogland.
Gardaí posted the image with a number of reminders for people to stick to the current Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions and we have to say, if ever a county was made for social distancing, it's surely Offaly!
#Staysafe #Holdfirm
