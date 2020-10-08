Teenager from Offaly reaches quarter-finals of TG4 dancing show

Bláithín Stenson, a 14-year-old from Newtown, Horseleap on the Westmeath/Offaly border, has reached the quarter-finals of TG4s 'An Ríl Deal' dancing talent show.

Bláithín is a student in St. Joseph's Secondary School in Rochfortbridge. She dances for The Emerald Lakes Academy of Irish Dance in Rochfortbridge with Kevin Lyster.

Bláithín managed to pass the audition stage, despite hundreds of entries from around the country, and bag herself a place in the elusive An Ríl Deal quarter-finals.

Not only did she get to perform in front of the judges Breandán de Gallaí, Úna Ní Fhlathartha and Roy Galvin and wow them with her moves, but she also got the opportunity to meet the Irish dancing star David Geaney, who gave her advice for her performance.

Bláithín's episode is airing this Sunday, October 18, where she competes against seven other acts.

Due to Covid restrictions this year, there was no live audience but her friends Zofia, Ciara, Alice, Katie, Áine, Holly and Doireann from Emerald Lakes helped out and participated in a Zoom audience.

To see how Bláithín gets on, tune in to TG4 on Sunday, October 18 at 8.30pm.