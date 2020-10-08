Offaly gardaí recover huge haul of stolen goods

Gardaí in Offaly used social media as a tool to track down a massive haul of stolen goods recently.

As a result of monitoring social media activity and buy and sell groups and subsequent reports, Tullamore gardaí carried out a search over this week resulting in the recovery of over €3,000 of property stolen from business owners.

The items recovered include cosmetics and clothing from a variety of retailers.

A person has now been charged with a number of offences.