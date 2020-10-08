Offaly man becomes director of long-standing engineering company

Clara native Fergal Moran has become a shareholding director of PJ Duffy & Sons Ltd, one of Ireland's largest and most-respected mechanical engineering firms.

Fergal, who is a brother to Offaly county councillor Frank Moran, has been appointed to the role after 20 years working for the Dublin-based company.

PJ Duffy & Sons is now in operation 53 years having been founded by PJ Duffy in 1967. It has now embarked on a new phase with non-family members Keith Haughton, Fergal Moran and Declan Glynn becoming shareholder directors.

Keith, Fergal and Declan who are now in the process of taking over the company. Kevin retired from the business this year with Brendan and KC Duffy remaining as Managing Director and Company Secretary respectively until the transition is complete.



"Fergal, Declan and myself are very excited and privileged to be entrusted with the PJ Duffy & Sons heritage. Under Brendan's leadership and guidance over the coming months, we hope to take the company to new heights while retaining its core values," Kevin Haughton told Building Services Engineering recently.