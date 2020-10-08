Decrease in Covid-19 cases in Tullamore Hospital but pressure on beds intensifies

There has been decrease in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Tullamore Hospital in the last 24 hours but pressure on beds has intensified.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, there were seven patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 with one of these patients being treated in the Critical Care Unit. There were also three patients with suspected cases being treated in the hospital as of 8pm on Wednesday. At the same time on Tuesday, there were eight confirmed cases on site and no patients with suspected cases.

However while there was a reduction in the number of patients with Covid-19, the pressure on beds at the hospital has intensified.

According to the HSE's own figures, there was just one vacant general bed in the hospital at 8pm on Wednesday, down from ten available beds 24 hours earlier. There was also just one available bed in the Critical Care Unit.

According to the INMO's Trolley Watch Figures, as of this morning, there were ten patients awaiting admission to the hospital. These patients were waiting on trolleys in the hospital's Emergency Department.