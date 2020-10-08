Offaly star among the nominees for Irish Rugby Players of the Year Awards

An Offaly star is among the nominees for the Irish Rugby Players of the Year Awards.

Jordan Conroy is nominated for the Men's &s Player of the Year Award along with Terry Kennedy and Harry McNulty.

The Tullamore speedster was the leading try scorer in the World Rugby Sevens Series crossing the line 30 times in total before the series was cut short. It was Ireland's first full year as part of the series.

The Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards will be broadcast on Virgin Media Two on Saturday, October 17 after the Champions Cup Final.

The full list of nominees for the Awards is as follows:

ZURICH PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020

Andrew Conwa - Munster Rugby

John Cooney - Ulster Rugby

James Lowe - Munster Rugby

Garry Ringrose - Leinster Rugby

NEVIN SPENCE YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020

Ryan Baird - Leinster Rugby

Shane Daly - Munster Rugby

Caelan Doris - Leinster Rugby

TRY OF YEAR 2020

Andrew Conway - Ospreys v Munster - Heineken Champions Cup

John Cooney - Ulster v Clermont - Heineken Champions Cup

Robin Copeland - Connacht v Gloucester Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup

WOMEN’S XVs PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020

Linda Djougang

Edel McMahon

Cliodhna Moloney

ZURICH CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIETY AWARD 2020

Ultan Dillane

Billy Holland

Andrew Porter

WOMEN’S 7S PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020

Kathy Baker

Louise Galvin

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

MEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020

Jordan Conroy

Terry Kennedy

Harry McNulty