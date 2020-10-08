Offaly star among the nominees for Irish Rugby Players of the Year Awards
An Offaly star is among the nominees for the Irish Rugby Players of the Year Awards.
Jordan Conroy is nominated for the Men's &s Player of the Year Award along with Terry Kennedy and Harry McNulty.
The Tullamore speedster was the leading try scorer in the World Rugby Sevens Series crossing the line 30 times in total before the series was cut short. It was Ireland's first full year as part of the series.
The Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards will be broadcast on Virgin Media Two on Saturday, October 17 after the Champions Cup Final.
The full list of nominees for the Awards is as follows:
ZURICH PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020
Andrew Conwa - Munster Rugby
John Cooney - Ulster Rugby
James Lowe - Munster Rugby
Garry Ringrose - Leinster Rugby
NEVIN SPENCE YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020
Ryan Baird - Leinster Rugby
Shane Daly - Munster Rugby
Caelan Doris - Leinster Rugby
TRY OF YEAR 2020
Andrew Conway - Ospreys v Munster - Heineken Champions Cup
John Cooney - Ulster v Clermont - Heineken Champions Cup
Robin Copeland - Connacht v Gloucester Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup
WOMEN’S XVs PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020
Linda Djougang
Edel McMahon
Cliodhna Moloney
ZURICH CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIETY AWARD 2020
Ultan Dillane
Billy Holland
Andrew Porter
WOMEN’S 7S PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020
Kathy Baker
Louise Galvin
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe
MEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020
Jordan Conroy
Terry Kennedy
Harry McNulty
