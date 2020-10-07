Huge wind development to go ahead in Offaly after An Bord Pleanala intervention

A large-scale 63.9-hectare wind turbine development will go ahead in Offaly despite plans being originally turned down by Offaly County Council earlier this year.

Plans for a 30-year development for wind energy production in Offaly and Kildare were rejected by Offaly County Council in March.

Cloncant Renewable Energy Ltd, for which energy giant Statkraft Ireland Ltd is the majority shareholder, lodged plans with the councils last year for the immediate construction of nine turbines, eight of which would be located in Offaly. The other turbine would be located just over the Kildare border near Carbury.

The development of 63.9 hectares, extending from Edenderry to Carbury and as far as Geashill near Tullamore, could now go ahead after An Bord Pleanala overturned the local planning decision.

The area consists of predominantly bogland stretching from the Edenderry to Rathangan road across to the Edenderry to Clonbullogue road and on to Geashill and Carbury on either side.

The development will consist of nine 187-metre high turbines, 30 metres taller than the nearby turbines at Mount Lucas. Eight of these are slated for sites in Offaly.

Cloncant Renewables also plan to build a 2,950-metre recreational trail, including a carpark, a footbridge over the Figile River, gravel pathways, information boards and an outdoor gym.

In its decision, An Bord Pleanala says it overruled Offaly County Council after giving consideration to "national policy with regard to the development of alternative and indigenous energy sources and the minimisation of emissions from greenhouse gases."

Other considerations were: the provisions of the Wind Energy Development Guidelines – Guidelines for Planning Authorities issued by the Department of the Environment, Heritage and Local Government in June 2006; the policies set out in the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy of the Eastern and Midland Region, 2019; the policies of the planning authority as set out in the Offaly County Development Plan 2014-2020, including the Wind Energy Strategy for County Offaly, Methodology Statement 2014.

Another consideration was "the distance to dwellings and other sensitive receptors from the proposed development."

One of the conditions attached to the An Bord Pleanala decision stated, "Within one year of the commissioning of the wind farm, details of amenity trail and public access arrangements, generally set out in the planning application documents, and the timescale for their realisation shall be submitted to the planning authority for its written agreement."