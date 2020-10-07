Number of Covid-19 cases in Tullamore Hospital continues to steadily rise

The number of patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in Tullamore Hospital continues to rise steadily.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, another patient with a confirmed case of the virus was admitted in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of confirmed cases on site to eight. One of those patients is being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

On Tuesday, there were seven confirmed cases on site while on October 1, there were five confirmed cases in the hospital. At the start of September, there were just two patients being treated in the hospital and for much of July and August, the hospital had been free of Covid-19 cases.

The latest figures from the HSE state that there were ten vacant general beds in Tullamore with one vacant bed in the Critical Care Unit. However according to the INMO's daily Trolley Watch figures, 13 patients were on trolleys in the hospital's Emergency Department this morning awaiting admission to the hospital.

Across the country, there are 142 people currently hospitalised with confirmed cases of Covid-19. The majority of those cases, 74 in total, are in hospitals in Dublin while 11 patients are being treated in Letterkenny, ten in Mullingar and eight in Limerick.

A total of 24 patients across the country are being treated in Critical Care Units with eleven patients currently on ventilators.