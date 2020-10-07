Offaly people urged to 'play their part' under Level 3 restrictions

Offaly, in line with the whole country entered Level 3 of the Plan for Living with Covid-19 from midnight last night, October 6, for a period of three weeks.

The Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Cllr John Carroll, and the Chief Executive, Ms Anna Marie Delaney have urged all in Offaly to "play their part" and adhere to the updated public health advice available on gov.ie/covid to ensure "we protect those most at risk."

Offaly County Council has also advised that the following Public Offices will remain open 9.30 am to 1.00 pm Monday to Friday.

Áras an Chontae, Tullamore

Birr Municipal District Offices

Tullamore Municipal District Offices

Edenderry Municipal District Offices

"However, in line with public health advice, we strongly urge all our customers to use our services available online where possible and where possible card payments should be used," a statement read.

"Full details of online services are available at www.offaly.ie. Face coverings are mandatory in all public buildings, and physical distancing of at least two metres and good hand hygiene must be maintained.

"Counter services for Planning, Roads, Local Enterprise Office, Community & Culture, Corporate Services, Water Services and Environment will be available by APPOINTMENT MADE IN ADVANCE ONLY. For an appointment, contact Offaly County Council on 057 93 46800. Phone service available Monday – Friday 9am to 5pm.

"As part of Level 3 measures, Offaly Libraries will revert to Contact and Collect services only from Wednesday, October 7. This means our library branches will not be open for browsing and computer visits. Full details of our Contact and Collect service are available on the Council’s website which includes contact details for your local branch.

"Due to social distancing requirements, fewer staff are working from council offices. We ask for your patience and co-operation should there be delays in accessing the building or dealing with your queries. Office opening arrangements are subject to change. Up to date information on opening hours and services are available on offaly.ie and Offaly County Council’s social media pages.

"Our civic amenity centres at Derryclure, Birr and Edenderry remain open with additional measures in place. Please see www.offaly.ie/eng/Services/Environment/Recycling/ for details.

The Community Call Response line is available 7 days a week, 9am to 5pm. FREEPHONE: 1800 81 81 81 or email covidsupport@offalycoco.ie.

For an appointment or further information on all our services please contact Offaly County Council on 057 93 46800, email: customerservices@offalycoco.ie or check our website at www.offaly.ie. Phone service available Monday – Friday 9am to 5pm.