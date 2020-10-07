Offaly hotel praises 'positive and courageous' staff as it closes temporarily

Offaly hotel has praised its 'positive and courageous' staff as it once again closes temporarily due to the increased Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday evening, The Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore said it is 'with a heavy heart' that it once again had to inform its loyal guests that it had to close the Bridge House Hotel due to the government announcement that the country would move up to Level 3 on the Living with Covid-19 Road Map.

The statement reads:

"At the end of the day, safety of the general public is paramount. It is very frustrating that once again it is the hospitality industry that is being forced to reduce its business or close. We are asking everyone to follow the Government Guidelines and do all you can to get the numbers down. Wear a mask, Wash your hands and keep your distance.

"We would like to thank the team here. To say they have been through the mill is an understatement. They have been so positive and courageous through everything. We cannot thank them enough.

"We hope that as a nation, you do your part and when we open that all of you will come out and support us and the other local Restaurants, bars, cafe's and hotels."



