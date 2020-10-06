Two of Offaly's top tourist attractions close because of Covid restrictions

TWO of Offaly's best known tourist attractions, the Tullamore DEW visitor centre and Kinnitty Castle Hotel, will close tomorrow because of the new Covid-19 restrictions.

The Tullamore DEW visitor centre, which attracted up to 40,000 visitors each year at peak, was scheduled to shut its doors later this month anyway but the closure date has now been brought forward.

The owners of the visitor centre, whiskey makers William Grant & Sons, announced last month that they will be opening a new 'visitor experience' at Tullamore Distillery next year.

The visitor centre is located on Bury Quay on the Grand Canal in Tullamore town centre and 14 jobs are at risk of redundancy as a result of its closure and the decision to locate the new facility in the distillery on the town bypass.

Replying to a query from the Tullamore Tribune on a closing date, a spokesperson for William Grant said today that the closure on Wednesday, October 7 is in response to the Government decision to move the country to Level 3 coronavirus restrictions.

"The latest Government guidance has returned Ireland into Level 3 coronavirus restrictions on bars, cafes and restaurants. In line with this, we will need to close the Tullamore D.E.W. Visitor Centre from tomorrow (7 October 2020) and we will continue to monitor the situation closely," the spokesperson said.

Asked if there will be redeployment opportunities for existing staff, the spokesperson said: "As previously announced, we plan to reopen our Visitor Experience next summer at the Tullamore Distillery with a new and immersive tour offering, and our priority right now is to support affected staff through the ongoing consultation process, and to review all opportunities for redeployment."

The Tribune also asked the company if the building on Bury Quay will be sold or leased.

The spokesperson said: "We recognise the importance of the Bury Quay building to our neighbours and the local community, but we need to conclude the consultation process with our employees before being able to make any firm decisions relating to its future."

Local politicians have stated they hope alternative employment will be found for the staff affected.

They also asked William Grant to return the building to the local community for use as a tourist office and hospitality provider.

The distillery currently employs 90 people and over the last few years William Grant, a Scottish distilling giant, has invested more than €100 million to bring together the malt, pot still and grain whiskey production to one location in Tullamore.

Meanwhile, in the south of the county, Kinnitty Castle Hotel has informed guests who had booked rooms that the hotel will be closed from 12 noon tomorrow.

The hotel on the foothills of the Slieve Blooms hopes to reopen on October 29 but the date will depend on the Government guidelines at that time.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused in these uncertain times," an email to guests said.

Guests were told they could enquire about rescheduling their reservations.