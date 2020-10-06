Here's how your child can still meet Santa this year despite Covid-19

One of Ireland's most creative marketing and event agencies, ThinkNBlink, has launched SantaOnline.ie – a new way, in these Covid times, for families and companies to still enjoy the annual tradition of meeting Santa.

www.SantaOnline.ie is now live online.

Over the past decade, ThinkNBlink has created magical experiences for children in Christmas grottoes across the country, for clients such as Tesco, IKEA, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre and the renowned Christmas experience at The Square Town Centre in Tallaght.

"However, the landscape for this festive season looks very different and Covid-19 has had a huge impact on how we socialise in and out of our homes. With the majority of Santa grottoes and corporate Christmas events cancelled, the team at ThinkNBlink has developed a new and engaging way of bringing the magic of Christmas to life," organisers said.

SantaOnline.ie is a magical online experience, creating an intimate space where children and families can chat live with Santa from the comfort of their own home. It is estimated that 415,000 Irish families will be looking forward to a visit from Santa on December 24.

The creative team in ThinkNBlink, headed up by Graham Carroll and Ger Walsh have devised a solution for children to see and talk to Santa this year. Santaonline.ie replaces the traditional Santa visit without losing any of the magic. SantaOnline.ie even delivers an appropriately-aged, wrapped gift for every child booked in to talk to Santa via SantaOnline.ie.

How does SantaOnline.ie work?

Step 1

Log onto www.SantaOnline.ie

Step2

Make your booking – day and time for €15 per child

Step 3

Receive confirmation from SantaOnline.ie and a zoom link

Step 4

A gift from Santa arrives for each child prior to the video call, pre-wrapped in a box

Step 5

Click the link at the time of your booking and meet Santa live

Ger Walsh from ThinkNBlink said: “We have empathy for the grandparents and immune comprised people in the community who may be cocooning. With this in mind, we have set up the option for two households to simultaneously join in on the visit. Families can simply share the link with Nana and Grandad and everyone can enjoy the experience together. You can even record the entire visit onto your device free of charge!”

Graham Carroll from ThinkNBlink said: “We have been creating special Santa moments for over a decade and SantaOnline.ie is our response for the year that’s in it. We would usually have 150 people working on over 30 Christmas events and experiences at this time of the year. So, we have taken all that knowledge and brought it online. For all those families and companies who will have had to cancel corporate Christmas activity we feel this is a perfect solution for 2020."

SantaOnline.ie has also proudly partnered with Ireland’s Leading Children’s Hospice, The Laura Lynn charity and a donation of €1 will be made to the charity from every booking made.