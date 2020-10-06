Gardaí investigating two burglaries in one hour in Offaly town

Gardaí in Birr are investigating two burglaries that occurred last Friday evening, October 2, in Birr.

Both incidents occurred between 7pm and 8pm on the night.

The two incidents occurred at Woodlands Park, Tullamore Road, Birr and Clonragh, Roscrea Road, Birr.

"We are appealing to the public if they saw anything suspicious at both locations anytime between 7pm and 8pm approximately, particularly if they noticed any vehicles parked up on the roadside at the locations," gardaí said.

"We are interested if you have dashcam and/or CCTV footage at either location which may have a view of the roadway."

You can contact Birr Garda Station 0579169710.