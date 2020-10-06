Seizures made as gardaí disrupt drugs trade in Offaly

Gardaí have made a number of drugs seizures in Offaly and Laois over the past week.

Gardaí from both counties took part in raids resulting in the discovery of €4,400 of cocaine, €7,000 of cannabis and sums of cash.

These seizures occurred in Tullamore, Clonaslee and Birr.

"This is part of our commitment to disrupt the sale and supply of drugs in our communities and to tackle anti-social behaviour," gardaí said this week.