Offaly's incidence rate of Covid-19 rising rapidly

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Offaly is rising rapidly, according to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Offaly now has the ninth-highest incidence rate in the country according to data covering the period from September 21 to October 4. The county's 14-day rate now stands at 100.1 having stood at 66.7 just last Thursday, October 1.

Offaly had 52 new cases confirmed in the final two weeks of September but in the latest period available from September 21 to October 4, the county has seen 78 new cases.

Nine counties now have a 14-day incidence rate above 100, including Offaly. This number was just three counties last week. The figures show the virus is spreading rapidly again in the community.

Of the 5,441 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland in that period to Sunday, 4,430 came about as a result of close contact with a confirmed case or community transmission. 79 were among patients in healthcare settings, with 71 among staff in such settings.

On the hospital front, the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore now has seven confirmed cases on-site, according to data from Monday, October 5. Beyond that, they only have one suspected case. One patient with Covid-19 is being treated in ICU in Tullamore.

The latest 14-day incidence rate for electoral area was last updated on September 28 and showed a steep increase for Tullamore in particular.

The figures show that the incidence rate of the virus has more than tripled in the Tullamore Electoral Area compared to the two week period from September 1 to September 14.

There were 96 cases per 100,000 people in the Tullamore Area from September 15 to September 28 with a total of 28 cases confirmed over the two weeks.

The rate for the Tullamore Area from September 8 to September 21 was 54.9. In the figures released on September 14, the incidence rate per 100,000 for Tullamore was just 30.9 meaning it more than tripled in the following two weeks.

In the same period, the incidence rate for the Edenderry Electoral Area remained consistent. According to figures to the end of September, the rate was 51.4 cases per 100,000 with 12 new cases confirmed in that time.

In the Birr Electoral Area, the incidence rate was continuing downwards at the end of September. With a population in the Birr electoral area of 25,476, the incidence rate of 90.3 per 100,000 for the first two weeks of September was concerning but it more than halved by September 21 to a rate of 39.3 per 100,000.

With these local statistics likely to be updated this week and with rising case numbers across Offaly, the rate in all local electoral areas is expected to rise.