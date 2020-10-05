Offaly post office closed due to Covid-19 case

Clara Post Office in Offaly remains closed this week after staff were deemed close contacts of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Locals trying to access the post office on Friday last, October 2, were met with a notice confirming the branch was "closed temporarily."

It did not divulge the reason, sparking fears the closure may turn out to be a long-term arrangement.

Services have been transferred to Tullamore until Friday of this week when the Clara branch is slated to reopen.

It has since emerged that staff were advised to restrict their movements and seek Covid-19 tests after coming into contact with an infected individual.

This was the sole reason for the closure last Friday. It's understood none of staff have since tested positive but are still curtailing their social interactions in line with public health advice.

Fears of a permanent closure have been dispelled with the office to reopen this week.