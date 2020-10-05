Offaly firefighters issue stark warning to homeowners

Offaly firefighters have issued a warning to homeowners and reiterated the importance of fire alarms this week.

Posting on Facebook on Monday, the Offaly Fire & Rescue Service, asked: "Did you know that the smell of smoke not only won’t wake you but will actually put you into a deeper sleep?

They continued to say that "a smoke alarm is vital to wake you in the event of a fire."

"Ask us your smoke alarm questions today," they concluded.

