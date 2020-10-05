Covid-19 concerns as large crowds gather on street in Tullamore

A number of residents have expressed Covid-19 concerns after a second large gathering was reported to gardaí in Tullamore on Saturday evening.

While gardai broke up a car meet of over 300 people at the Aldi carpark in Cloncollig, residents also phoned Tullamore Garda Station to alert them to a gathering of around 150 people on William Street/Colmcille Street in the centre of town.

One resident estimated the crowd to be around 150 at 11.25pm on Saturday night, October 3, closing time for pubs in the town under public health regulations.

A video seen by the Offaly Express shows people gathering in groups without masks and no social distancing being observed. One resident said the people were not dispersing at the time they witnessed the scene.

The scene was reported to the Offaly Express out of concern over the potential for further restrictions. Gardaí were notified about the gathering.

When contacted by the Offaly Express on Sunday, gardaí outlined their response to such incidents.

A statement read: "An Garda Síochána continues to inspect Licensed Premises under Operation Navigation on an ongoing basis; An Garda Síochána will investigate alleged breaches or complaints where brought to our attention contemporaneously.

"Citizens gathering in public places, social distancing, wearing of masks in public area and other such public health guidelines are not penal regulations. In respect of regulations which are not declared to be Penal Regulations under the Health Act 1947 as amended, and Public Health guidelines An Garda Síochána adopt the approach of the three Es which will see Gardaí engage, educate and encourage, only," they continued.

"The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives."

The country is now facing the possibility of the highest level 5 lockdown under the government's Living with Covid-19 plan. NPHET recommended the severe action at the weekend.

