Over 350 new Covid-19 cases in Ireland as Offaly records small increase again today

The National Public Health Emergency Team has given its latest update on Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, October 3, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 364 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 38,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 100 cases are in Dublin, 55 in Cork, 31 in Donegal, 24 in Limerick, 23 in Galway,17 in Clare, 14 in Sligo, 13 in Roscommon, 10 in Kerry, 8 in Tipperary, 8 in Wicklow, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Cavan, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Meath, with the remaining 27 cases in 9 counties.

Of the cases notified today 195 are men and 168 are women; 74% are under 45 years of age; 27% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 42 cases have been identified as community transmission

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,810 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.