Tullamore lady celebrates her 100th birthday in style

Mrs Lil Lowbridge, Marian Place, Tullamore celebrated her 100th birthday in style on Tuesday.

She is pictured here being presented with a Seiko clock by her neighbour John Ruane. A collection was held among Lil's neighbours to purchase the birthday present and flowers with sponsorship from local businesses James O'Connor and The Lantern while the cake was kindly donated by O'Donohue's Bakery.

For the full story and more photographs from the very special birthday celebration see the Tullamore Tribune this Wednesday.