Fundraiser in memory of Tullamore student raises phenomenal amount for local charity

THE second annual Jordan Murphy Memorial Fundraiser raised a phenomenal €12,105 for Accessible Counselling. Tullamore.

The organisers extended a massive sincere thank you to everyone that has donated and also to the very generous sponsors Ritzy's Hairdressing, Tullamore, Park Avenue 23, Galvin Tullamore, The Blue April Restaurant and the Brewery Tap.

"Thanks also to St Colmcille's Pipe Band, Tullamore for their very generous donation and Marian Betson who donated the proceeds of her son, Jason Betson's memorial pool tournament to the cause,.

"To the business community in Tullamore a huge thanks for the offer of prizes and the organisers look forward to your support again next year.

"Thanks also to all our families and friends that helped out in any way by donating and sharing,” stressed the organisers in a statement released this week.